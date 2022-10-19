Sanjay Malhotra will take over as Revenue Secretary from December 1 while Manoj Govil will take charge as Corporate Affairs Secretary immediately. Both of them are part of the 16 new Secretary-level appointments made on Wednesday.

Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is at present the Financial Services Secretary. He will now move to the Department of Revenue as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) before taking over as Secretary. He will replace Tarun Bajaj who is superannuating on November 30.

Vivek Joshi will come in place of Malhotra in the Financial Services Department. Joshi, a 1989 batch officer of Haryana cadre, is currently working as the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Manoj Govil is a 1991 batch officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. He is at present in the State. The post of Secretary in Corporate Affairs Ministry is being additionally handled by Bajaj.

Aramane Giridhar, a 1988 batch officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, will move from the Road Ministry to Defence Ministry first as OSD and then as Secretary after the present Secretary Ajay Kumar retires on October 31. Giridhar will be replaced by Alka Upadhyaya, a 1990 batch officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, presently serving as Chairperson of National Highway Authority of India.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, a 1987 batch officer of Jharkhand cadre, will move to the Steel Ministry from Rural Development Ministry, replacing incumbent Sanjay Kumar Singh with effect from January 1, 2023.

Amrit LaI Meena, a 1989 batch officer of Bihar cadre, will move from the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, to Coal Ministry first as OSD and then as Secretary with effect from November 1. Sanjeev Chopra, a 1990 batch officer of Odisha cadre will be the new Food Secretary replacing incumbent Sudhanshu Pandey on October 31.

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990 batch officer of the UT cadre, will take over as the Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy replacing Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, on October 31.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit