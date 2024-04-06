Drug firm Sanofi on Friday said it has obtained approval for IMOVAX-Polio, an alternative injectable vaccine, to replace the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) ShanIP in India.

IMOVAX-Polio is an alternative IPV vaccine that has been used in more than 100 countries for over 40 years, a Sanofi India spokesperson told PTI.

The vaccine has the same composition/formulation as ShanIPV, the spokesperson added.

“We wish to assure all stakeholders that there will be no shortage of IPV vaccines in India on our account, towards safeguarding the nation’s status of remaining polio-free. We remain fully committed to fulfilling our public health mission in India,” the spokesperson noted.

To ensure that there is no interruption to the availability of IPV vaccines, the French firm has already obtained approvals for IMOVAX-Polio.