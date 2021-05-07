Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar assure India of oxygen supply

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE have given India the assurance of steady commercial supply of liquid medical oxygen with the logistics to be handled by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Friday.

Pradhan said he had close consultations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE & Qatar last week to increase the import of medical oxygen into India. “I received their wholesome support for ensuring commercial supply of LMO to India, especially at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The countries have promised their wholesome support for ensuring commercial supply of medical oxygen to India, the tweet said. With active support from Indian embassies in the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the government is in the process of securing commercial supplies of medical oxygen into the country in the coming weeks, Pradhan added.

As a special gesture of solidarity, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE have also offered ISO Containers for the next six months, he said.