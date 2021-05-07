Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar assure India of oxygen supply

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE have given India the assurance of steady commercial supply of liquid medical oxygen with the logistics to be handled by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Friday.
Pradhan said he had close consultations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE & Qatar last week to increase the import of medical oxygen into India. “I received their wholesome support for ensuring commercial supply of LMO to India, especially at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
The countries have promised their wholesome support for ensuring commercial supply of medical oxygen to India, the tweet said. With active support from Indian embassies in the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the government is in the process of securing commercial supplies of medical oxygen into the country in the coming weeks, Pradhan added.
As a special gesture of solidarity, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE have also offered ISO Containers for the next six months, he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...