52% believe risk of Covid variants leading to strong second wave of cases in India: Survey

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, has conducted a national survey to understand the perception of people about the risk associated with the strong second wave of Covid-19 in India driven by SARS-COV2 variants.

The survey also sought to understand if people are planning to take social distancing precautions again and follow the mask protocols.

The survey received over 43,000 responses from citizens located in 271 districts of India. According to it, 60 per cent of citizens believe that the new variants have a role to play in the 3-fold rise in Covid cases in the last 30 days.

The survey also received 8,434 responses on concerns regarding the second wave of the infection. It revealed that 52 per cent of citizens believe that the risk of new coronavirus variants leading to a strong second wave is high.

The survey findings indicated that the majority of citizens plan to observe social distancing and follow mask protocols. Also, 69 per cent said they plan to eat healthily and exercise regularly to be better prepared for Covid variants and thus minimize the impact.

The survey noted that after a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, 15 per cent of citizens feel anxious or worried, while 11 per cent are feeling depressed or gloomy.

On the other hand, 19 per cent of citizens said they feel “optimistic or enthusiastic”, 26 per cent said, “calm or peaceful”, and 17 per cent said “thankful.”