62% of students comfortable with Centre’s school unlocking norms: Survey

Brainly, an ed-tech platform, carried out a survey among its students to understand their perspective on the reopening of schools amidst the pandemic.
It received responses from 3,397 Brainly students. The survey revealed that 62.5 per cent of Brainly students said that they were comfortable with the new school unlocking norms.
The survey noted that 21.1 per cent of students claimed that they were not sure of their feelings about the new guidelines. While 16.4 per cent of them were apprehensive of the development.
More than half of the overall survey respondents (51.4 per cent) felt safe while going back to school in the new normal. The remaining students were split as they either considered it unsafe (25.5 per cent) or were not sure about it (23.2 per cent).
The survey revealed that 55.4 per cent of the students said their parents were supportive of it while 26.3 per cent of parents were concerned about their child’s safety.
The survey further revealed that most of the students were optimistic and could adapt to the desired safety precautions. When asked if they would be able to adapt, 61.3 per cent of the respondents said ‘yes’, while only 17.7 per cent said ‘no’. 21 per cent of students found it ‘hard to say’.
Half of the students (52.1 per cent) also claimed that they find remote schooling challenging in the current situation. However, 57.4 per cent said that they would prefer a hybrid learning model with a mix of online and offline education after their schools reopen.
Speaking on the survey findings, Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, said in a statement: “We have observed that a lot of Indian students have become active self-learners during the lockdown as they kept looking for solutions to their problems across online platforms. This increased access to learning resources has brought a shift in their self-learning patterns while providing them more flexibility.”
He added: “Going forth, the hybrid learning model will observe widespread adoption as online platforms add tangible value to a child’s educational needs, especially during after-school hours. The education will continue outside the classrooms as the students will be able to follow up on the classroom sessions and learn at their own pace.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
