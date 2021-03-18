‘94 per cent of elderly in US prescribed drugs that elevates risk of death caused by falls’

A recent report revealed that 94 per cent of elderly in the US were prescribed a drug that elevated the risk of falling in 2017, up from just 57 per cent in 1999.

The report, published in the journal Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety, used data on prescription fills among Americans 65 and older, from the National Vital Statistics System and the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey.

The study found that the rate of death caused by falls in older adults more than doubled from 1999 to 2017.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that around $50 billion is spent each year on medical costs related to fall injuries among older adults.

One of the authors, Amy Shaver, Ph.D., stated in the study: "Our study indicates two trends increasing concurrently at a population level that should be examined at the individual level."

"Our hope is it will start more conversations on healthcare teams about the pros and cons of medication prescribed for vulnerable populations," she added.

Falls are the second leading cause of accidental or unintentional injury deaths worldwide. Each year an estimated 646 000 individuals die from falls globally, of which over 80 per cent are in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organisation data.

Drugs that increase the risk of falling include antidepressants, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, antihypertensives, opioids, sedative-hypnotics, and benzodiazepines.