Science

About 850 oxygen plants being set up across the country: DRDO chief

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 14, 2021

G Satheesh Reddy, Chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, spoke about how AI could play a more significant role in the pandemic fight.

As many as 850 oxygen plants are being set up in various districts of the country from PM Cares Fund, according to Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). He spoke at the online discourse series New India @ 75, organized by National Council for Science & Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar.

“We have established temporary hospitals specific to Covid-19 in many cities. These are modular hospitals, we call it flying hospitals, and these have been made in a way that the virus does not go out of hospitals. If there is any third wave, all the hospitals will be taking the load, and the government is discussing these aspects with various stakeholders,” said Dr Reddy.

He also underlined how DRDO is primarily carrying out research in advanced technology in defence and concentrating on developing high-quality technology that will benefit the people, at a lower cost to match the international level.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST talked about various steps taken by the Central Government and DST to fight the pandemic and keep vaccines safe and ensure it reaches every nook and corner of the country. He also spoke about ways Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a greater role in fighting the pandemic.

“Technologies have been developed for storing and transporting vaccines to every nook and corner of the country. New ways of storing vaccines have been developed as per the Indian conditions. Convergence of technologies is the future, and AI can play a great role in diagnostics, telemedicine and will have tremendous importance in remote monitoring, diagnostics and decision-making in fighting pandemic,” Prof Sharma said.

Published on June 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

science and technology
DRDO
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.