Africa CDC reports 30 cases of Ebola with 15 deaths so far

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed that Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) witnessed 30 Ebola virus cases, with 15 related deaths reported so far.
The Africa CDC, healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, noted that the mortality rate of the currently circulating Ebola virus in the two countries is 50 per cent, as per media reports.
According to the CDC figures, DRC had reported 12 cases and six deaths due to the Ebola virus while Guinea had reported 18 cases and nine deaths.
The agency further noted that seven healthcare workers contracted the virus, two in DRC and five in Guinea.
The Africa CDC stated that between February 15 and March 12, around 18 Ebola virus-related alerts were reported in Sierra Leone.
It, however, noted that all alerts had tested negative for the virus.
Furthermore, CDC asked all African countries to accelerate their cross-border surveillance efforts by mapping population movements. This should be done to detect all potential crossing points where there is a risk of disease spread.
CDC also urged the countries to establish screening posts and conduct health screenings for travellers with signs of Ebola. It asked them to implement public health measures at border crossing points. These include temperature monitoring, and infection prevention and control measures.
It further asked all African Union members to continue with their contact tracing and follow-up of all probable and confirmed cases. The countries should also enhance infection prevention and control measures in health care settings, health care workers’ protection, and practise safe and dignified burial.
