Air pollution linked with cardiovascular diseases

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Air pollution is emerging as one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular deaths in developing countries, according to a new study.
A large proportion of cardiovascular disease events and mortality can be attributed to a small number of modifiable risk factors. This cohort study has been carried out in 21 countries where the researchers have examined 14 modifiable risk factors.
Approximately 70% of cardiovascular disease cases and deaths in the overall study population were attributed to modifiable risk factors. The modifiable risk factors are tobacco use, alcohol, diet, physical activity and sodium intake. Metabolic factors include lipids, blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. Socioeconomic factors included are education, symptoms of depression, besides household and ambient pollution.
The study highlighted the importance of addressing both household and ambient air pollution to reduce cardiovascular disease and death. “In the middle-income and low-income countries exposure to both forms of air pollution is high. Ambient air pollution is primarily associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, while indoor air pollution is strongly associated with a higher risk of death,” said Dr Manmeet Kaur, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh while speaking with India Science Wire.
"Several risk factors such as low education and indoor and outdoor air pollution that were underappreciated in the past have turned out to be more important than others,” said Philip Joseph, a joint lead author of the paper.
The study included four high-income countries, twelve middle-income countries and five low-income countries. In the study, the researchers examined associations of 14 modifiable risk factors with mortality and cardiovascular disease of 155,722 participants without a prior history of cardiovascular disease. Out of these participants, 35,793 were from India.
“In developing countries women are more prone to cardiovascular diseases than men, as being at home they encounter indoor pollution more than men. The particulate matter is found to be more indoors” said Prof V R Kutty (Health Action by People, Trivandrum).
The study also points out that among the behavioural risk factors, tobacco had the strongest association with cardiovascular disease, followed by physical inactivity and low-quality diet. Of the metabolic risk factors, hypertension was strongly associated with cardiovascular disease followed by diabetes, elevated non-HDL (High- Density Lipoprotein) cholesterol and increased waist-to-hip ratio. Other important factors that are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease like low education levels, symptoms of depression, low grip strength and household pollution.
The study also says that in high-income countries the risk of cardiovascular diseases is highly associated with tobacco whereas in low-income countries, the risk was highest with low education levels. And the risk associated with diabetes was highest in high-income countries and low-income countries both.
The research paper has been published in the journal The Lancet and the research was led by researchers of the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Hamilton, Canada.
Twitter: @ashajyoti11
(India Science Wire)
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...