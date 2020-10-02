Biotechs move toward first US Covid-19 vaccinations by year-end

Renault Duster 156: Settling into a new beat
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
October is a critical month in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine, with developments that could lead to some Americans getting inoculated in the final days of 2020.
Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE this month plan to reveal late-stage results showing whether or not their two-shot regimen is effective in preventing the spread of the virus.
“This could be a key catalyst for not only the companies, but (also) the entire market,” JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov said.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccine: Things to know
Another potential market-moving event comes on October 22. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee made up of outside experts is likely to review new results and updates on trial enrolments as well as hash out distribution plans. Biotech investors are waiting for the agency’s guidance on how a shot could secure an emergency use authorisation before that meeting.
While President Trump dangles the hope that a vaccine is approved before the November 3 election, FDA officials have asserted the need for two months of follow-up data on study volunteers after they are inoculated before an emergency approval.
“As much as our president would like to, we’re not going to have a vaccine before the election,” said Cowen analyst Yaron Werber. “Pfizer management is messaging that they are very confident in a positive readout, and betting that theirs is at least 60 per cent effective, ahead of the FDAs 50 per cent bar for approval,” Werber said. As do many others on Wall Street, he expects the US will have a vaccine on an emergency basis before year-end.
Pfizer options suggest that its stock could move more than 7 per cent between now and November, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Terence Flynn wrote in a research note. Pfizer also could potentially file for FDA approval of its vaccine this month. The stock is down almost 8 per cent year to date.
Also read: This low-cost enzyme can help in effective treatment of Covid-19
Moderna Inc, running a close second to Pfizer in the race to a vaccine, is expected to release Phase 2 results this month and data from a 30,000-patient trial as early as November. Options are pricing in an 18 per cent swing in Moderna’s stock between now and December, according to Goldman Sachs. Its shares have more than tripled this year.
Novavax Inc is planning to start enrolment in its own 30,000-person vaccine study in the US in mid-October.
A US study of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine with the University of Oxford remains on hold, though European regulators plan to review those shots on a rolling basis.
Sanofi and partner Translate Bio Inc are among the companies taking a more measured approach. They may kick off a clinical trial of a messenger-RNA vaccine before the year is out. Sanofi is also pursuing a vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline Plc that uses technology from flu shots that could be in Phase 3 testing in December.
Also read: Regeneron says its Covid treatment reduces viral levels
Small-cap Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is pursuing a single-shot messenger-RNA vaccine with first in human data from its study expected imminently.
While the Street debates the potential of a vaccine before the election, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli made the case that antibody therapies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly & Co could be used in a similar manner for prevention. While he questioned if these treatments should be rushed through, he said he saw potential for an emergency nod that might loosely match Trump’s promise of a vaccine.
Regeneron’s antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, is expected to have more results in hospitalised patients this month after it reported early data late last month. Lilly’s LY-COV555 may also have new results. Meanwhile, Phase 2 results from Merck & Co’s antiviral licensed from Ridgeback, MK-4482, are expected in October, with a larger, late-stage study starting around the same time. Options imply moves in the low to mid-single digits for the large-cap drugmakers, according to Goldman.
Vir Biotechnology Inc may also have antibody therapy results before year-end.
While vaccine and Covid-19 therapies have been the main focus for the past two quarters, the biotech-led chase for potentially lucrative new Alzheimers disease and cancer treatments has continued. Biogen Inc’s controversial Alzheimers treatment, aducanumab, will face an FDA panel on November 6. Updates from two competing cancer medicines known as KRAS-inhibitors are also expected; Amgen Inc’s sotorasib should have updated lung cancer results in the fourth quarter, while Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s MRTX849 should release updated Phase 1 results at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium (October 24-25).
Citi opened up a positive catalyst watch on Amgen on Thursday. In addition to sotorasib results, the bank was bullish on the biotech ahead of fourth quarter data for its experimental asthma medicine, tezepelumab, and a heart failure study known as Galactic-HF.
The American Society of Hematology meeting (December 5-8) could bring key updates for biotechs including: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Legend Biotech Corp.
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
The Hindu Right has always had an uneasy relationship with MK Gandhi. The moral revulsion triggered by his ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
In a newly independent country torn apart by communal violence, one man remained the messiah of peace
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...