Research around ageing and longevity has always fascinated human beings. Here’s a new research by Hyderabad-based MapMyGenome, a genetic testing and personalised health solutions provider that sheds light on the likely connection between longevity and genetics.

By comparing the genes of those aged 85 and over with a younger control group, researchers have discovered specific genetic variants linked to longevity. These variants appear to offer protection against a range of diseases, including heart conditions, osteoporosis, and even anxiety.

Can help identify lifestyle changes

Anuradha Acharya, Founder and CEO of MapmyGenome, said that the results will have a tremendous impact while dealing with certain diseases that have genetic links. “If you are aware of the genetic predisposition to certain diseases you can proactively take corrective measures,” she said. The study’s aim is to understand how genetics, lifestyle, and environment contribute to longevity, so that people can make choices to improve their chances of living longer and healthier lives. This includes understanding genetic predispositions and using lifestyle and environmental strategies to mitigate potential risks.

The study, titled ‘Genetic Variants Associated with Longevity in Long-Living Indians,’ was published in the science magazine Nature’s NPJ series. The study explores the genetic factors contributing to healthy ageing and long life spans in the Indian population, highlighting the importance of genes involved in vital processes like DNA repair, energy regulation, and oxidative stress.

The study analysed data from GenomegaDB, an extensive genetic database of Indians, focusing on individuals aged 85 years and older, referred to as Long Living Individuals (LLIs). By comparing LLIs with the younger population in the age group of 18-49 years, researchers uncovered key genetic variants contributing to ageing longevity, and resistance to various diseases.

These findings could pave the way for personalised health strategies, helping individuals understand their genetic predispositions and take proactive steps towards a healthier future. “Our findings not only reveal the genetic underpinnings of long life in Indians but also provide valuable insights into the biological mechanisms that promote healthy ageing,” Anuradha Acharya, who is also part of the research team, said.

While the research is still in its early stages, it offers hope for a future where ageing is no longer synonymous with decline. The secrets of a long and healthy life may well be encoded in our genes, waiting to be unlocked.

The Indian advantage

This research is particularly significant for India, as it focuses on the unique genetic makeup of the population here. Previous studies on longevity have often concentrated on Western populations, but this study highlights the importance of considering genetic diversity in understanding the ageing process.

The findings could have far-reaching implications for healthcare in India, potentially leading to the development of targeted interventions and preventative strategies tailored to the Indian population.

By identifying genetic variants unique to Indian LLIs, the study adds a critical dimension to global ageing research. It emphasises the diversity in genetic factors influencing longevity and underscores the importance of population-specific studies in understanding the broader genetic landscape.

Future of personalised health

The future of healthcare may well be personalised, with individuals receiving tailored advice and treatments based on their unique genetic makeup. For consumers, this study has profound implications. It highlights the potential of genetic testing in helping individuals understand their predisposition to age-related diseases and develop personalised strategies for healthy ageing.

Proactive health management:

“Insights into protective and risk-associated genetic variants can empower individuals to take preventive measures against conditions like cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, and anxiety. Genetic insights enable healthcare professionals to design targeted interventions, including lifestyle changes, dietary recommendations, and therapies, to optimise ageing outcomes,” the study said.

