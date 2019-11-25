CDRI confers awards in the field of drug research

Four researchers have received the CDRI (Central Drug Research Institute) awards for excellence in drug research. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI), Lucknow has also announced call for nomination for next year.

These awards are given annually to the Indian Nationals below 45 years of age who have carried out outstanding research work in the area having direct bearing on Drug Research and Development. The award has been conferred to DrSeergazhiGopalanSrivatsan, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune and Dr T. Govindaraju from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru for their excellent work in the field of chemical science. “We have adopted multipronged strategies to develop therapeutic agents to modulate multifaceted toxicity. I shall present our recent results on the development of multifunctional inhibitors to ameliorate multifaceted toxicity of Alzehimer Disease” told DrGovindaraju.

For Life Science the award has been given to Dr Amit Singh, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and DrDipyamanGanguly from CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata. “Our data establish a link between phagosomal pH, redox metabolism and drug tolerance in replicatingMycobacterium tuberculosis and proposed repositioning of antimalarial drug chloroquine to shorten TB therapy and achieve a relapse-free cure” said Dr Amit Singh, IISc.

Each award carries a cash prize of rupees 20,000 and a Citation. With an aim to promote drug discovery and development research in India, CSIR – Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow has instituted CDRI Awards in the year 2004 to recognize scientific excellence in the country in the area of Drug Research and Development.

For nomination the applicant must be citizen of India. Head of the Institutions ororganizations or universities or industries, Bhatnagar Awardees, Fellows of National Science Academies can nominate the most deserving scientists or researchers who are engaged in basic and applied research in the area having direct bearing on drug research and development and have made outstanding contributions with potential for application / product and technology development may send their application. Eligible Candidates can also directly submit the application. The research work for which nomination or application made must have been carried out in India.

The awards for the year 2020 would be given on February 17, as it is the foundation day of CDRI.

(India Science Wire)

