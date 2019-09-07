Chandrayaan 2: Mission’s 95 per cent objective achieved, says Ex-ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair

A fruitful time for migrant labourers
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said on Saturday the Chandrayaan-2 has achieved 95 per cent of its mission objectives, the lander’s unsuccessful bid to touch-down on the Lunar surface notwithstanding.
The former Secretary in the Department of Space and ex-Space Commission Chairman noted that the orbiter is healthy and functioning normally in the Lunar orbit, and that Chandrayaan-2 had multiple objectives, including soft-landing.
“I think we need not worry too much...I will rate more than 95 per cent of the mission objectives have been achieved,” Nair told PTI after lander ‘Vikram’ lost contact with ground-stations during final descent to the Lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.
Read more: Most complex in ISRO’s history: Madhavan Nair on Chandrayaan-2's soft-landing on the moon
“Already, orbiter is in space and it should do an excellent job of mapping”, he added.
Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to theChandrayaan-1 mission undertaken more than a decade ago,comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan).
The 2379-kg orbiter, with designed mission life of one year, carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon.
The orbiter payloads will conduct remote-sensing observations from a 100 km orbit.
According to ISRO, the lander carried three scientific payloads toconduct surface and subsurface science experiments, while therover carried two payloads to enhance our understanding of the lunar surface.
Nevertheless, Nair said the lander’s contact-loss was highly disappointing, and he never expected such a scenario.
“It’s disappointing for all of us. The entire country was looking forward to it.” He said the entire mission -- from the launch till the lander lost its communication with ground-stations at an altitude of to 2.1 km from the Moon’s surface -- went like text-book precision.
“When you look at operation 2.1 km down below, it’s really complex; half of us were keeping our fingers crossed because there are several instruments and thrusters will have to work very precisely; only then the final objective can be achieved,” the former ISRO Chief said.
“If you start listing, there are at least ten points where it could have gone wrong. What has really gone wrong is difficult to predict now”, he said.
“Only thing is in the last ten seconds (of the mission), there was a deviation in the trajectory and velocity path.
Looking at the data available till that point I am sure ISRO will be able to identify (where things went wrong),” he added.
There could be any number of reasons, including sensor failure, on-board software anomaly and thrust deviation, for the loss of communication.
Earlier in the day, contact from the lander to the ground stations was lost during its powered descent to the Lunar surface minutes before the planned touch-down.
“Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.
Subsequently, the communication from the lander to ground-stations was lost,” ISRO chief K Sivan said.
“The data is being analysed,” he added.
Speaking to PTI, a senior official closely associated with the mission, said ISRO may have lost the lander and Pragyan rover housed inside it.
“There is no communication with the lander.It’s as good as lost. There is no hope. Very, very difficult to re-establish contact,” the official said.
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
Watching PV Sindhu bring home the gold in badminton recently and become a world champion is enough to tell us ...
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...