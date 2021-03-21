Covid-19: Children with adrenal insufficiency at 10 times higher risk for complications

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Children with adrenal insufficiency are at over 10 times higher risk for Covid-19 complications and death compared with children with normal adrenal glands, as per the study presented at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.
Adrenal insufficiency is a condition in which the adrenal gland does not function properly. It is a disorder that occurs when the adrenal glands, located just above the kidneys, do not make enough of the hormone cortisol. It also controls blood pressure and affects the immune system.
Children with adrenal insufficiency are treated with daily cortisol replacement therapy. They need increased doses when they are sick.
"Adrenal insufficiency may put a person at higher risk of infections due to a lack of normal stress response by the body. Until now, there has been limited data on children with adrenal insufficiency and Covid-19," said lead researcher Manish Rasingani, MD, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's in Little Rock, Ark.
For the study, the researchers examined data from an international database on children up to age 18 who had Covid-19.
The study included 846 children with adrenal insufficiency and over 2,50,000 without the adrenal disease.
The findings, published in the journal Endocrine Society, suggested that the mortality rate was much higher among children who had adrenal insufficiency, compared to children who did not have the condition.
"This study shows it is important to take extra precautions to prevent and treat Covid-19 infection in children with adrenal insufficiency," Raisingani said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...