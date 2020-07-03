Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
The novel coronavirus has mutated to become more easily transmissible, according to the US’ virology expert and White House health advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association, said the virus is mutating in a way that is likely to make it more transmissible. Citing a recent study on coronavirus mutation, published in the journal Cell, Fauci said, “The data shows there’s a single mutation that makes the virus able to replicate better and maybe have high viral loads. We don’t have a connection to whether an individual does worse with this or not; it just seems that the virus replicates better and maybe is more transmissible.”
At least five laboratory experiments conducted so far, including the study led by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and published Thursday in the journal Cell, suggest mutations in the virus that may be making it more infectious, the Washington Post reported.
The genetic variation of the virus that is dominant across the world today infects humans more easily than the version of the virus that was present when the pandemic originated in China, according to the study.
Researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Duke University in North Carolina analysed genome samples published on GISAID, an international resource for genomes, in collaboration with the University of Sheffield's Covid-`9 Genomics UK research group, AFP reported.
According to a study by the Scripps Research Institute, published on the pre-print server BioRxiv, the mutation in the SARS-CoV2 is giving it more spikes. This helps it enter the host cells more easily, according to an India Today report.
A similar mutation was observed by Dr Egon Ozer, an infectious-disease specialist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. According to Ozer’s observations, a protein had formed on the surface of the virus, with approximately 1,300 amino acids serving as building blocks for the same, the Washington Post reported.
In the mutated version of the virus, the genetic instructions for one of those acids, number 614, had switched from a “D” (shorthand for aspartic acid) to a “G” (short for glycine), creating a new variant called D614G.
Though the mutation had made the virus 10 times more infectious than the original virus in the lab experiments, it doesn't seem to cause more severity among infected patients, the studies said.
"A few mutations can result in the virus changing and what we're always watching out for is any change that changes the clinical impact of the disease," World Health Organisation Executive Director Michael J Ryan said at a press briefing, as quoted by an India Today report.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...