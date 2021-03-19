Covid-19 vaccination alone unlikely to contain the pandemic: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new study has revealed that inoculating all adults cannot solely help in achieving herd immunity and fully prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, stated that the gradual release of control measures, high vaccine uptake, and a vaccine with high protection against infection are essential to minimise future waves of infection.
Six tools that will ensure office safety
Preliminary findings suggested that the vaccine does offer a level of protection against infection. However, the exact level is still unclear.
Professor Matt Keeling, from the University of Warwick, UK, says “Our modelling suggests that vaccination rollout in adults alone is unlikely to completely stop Covid-19 cases spreading in the UK. We also found that early sudden release of restrictions is likely to lead to a large wave of infection, whereas gradually easing measures over a period of many months could reduce the peak of future waves.”
India inoculates 22 lakh people against Covid-19 in a day
He added: “The huge success of the UK’s vaccine programme so far, coupled with the government’s gradual roadmap for easing restrictions, is a cause for optimism. However, some measures, such as test, trace, and isolate, good hand hygiene, mask-wearing in high-risk settings, and tracing from super-spreader events, may also be necessary for some time.”
The findings indicated that although vaccination can substantially reduce the virus spread, it may not be enough to drive the spread below 1 without other control measures. Under the most optimistic scenario for protection against infection, the spread is estimated to be 1.58 without other controls.
The scale of future waves and the number of deaths is influenced by how early and over what time-scales measures are relaxed, the vaccine’s level of protection against infection, and vaccine uptake, the authors of the study noted.
Even small relaxations of measures, if done abruptly, were predicted to lead to large waves of infection.
The authors considered abrupt releases of some Covid-19 measures with a vaccine that offers 85 per cent protection against infection and calculate the number of deaths during January 2021-January 2024. A partial release in February 2021 was estimated to lead to 1,30,100 deaths by January 2024.
Although vaccination substantially decreases overall deaths, the authors noted that some people who have been vaccinated will still die of Covid-19.
The authors further cautioned that vaccine uptake is likely to be uneven due to disparity in the economic condition of people. This potentially gives rise to pockets of infection, as control measures are relaxed.
They stressed the importance of intensive test, trace, and isolate capabilities to target these pockets of infection.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...