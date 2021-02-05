CSIR–IICT licenses novel fluorophores tech to Tokyo Chemical Industry

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) has licensed the novel fluorophores technology to Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI) CO Ltd, Japan.
The technology has been developed by scientist Surya Prakash Singh’s group at the CSIR-IICT. Singh works in the department of Polymers and Functional Materials and his major research focuses on the design and synthesis of various classes of sustainable dyes for their use in photonic devices, textiles, paints, and other biological applications.
CSIR-IICT, University of Mysore sign MoU for collaborative research
The IICT researchers, in collaboration with Dr Srigiridhar Kotamraju’s laboratory at the Department of Applied Biology, CSIR-IICT, found that BODIPY-based novel fluorophores could be used for intracellular mitochondrial tracking.
“Most of the raw materials used in making such novel fluorophores are indigenously made, thus supporting government’s initiatives on Atmanirbhar Bharat,’’ the Hyderabad-based IICT said in a release.
Cost-effective process of Favipiravir developed by CSIR-IICT used by Cipla
These results were patented and published in American Chemical Society journal. The other members of the team include Dr Gayathri Thumuganti and Dr Santosh Karnewar.
Mitochondria are considered to be the cellular powerhouses that supply energy for cellular needs. In addition, mitochondria play a major role in the survival and death of cells.
In this context, it would be important to track the fitness of mitochondria in various disease conditions. To assess the health of the mitochondria, currently, charged fluorophores are being employed.
These mitochondria-selective fluorophores are permanently charged molecules and require special storage conditions. These permanently charged cationic molecules induce cellular toxicity by imposing mitochondrial membrane depolarisation, leading to unwarranted biological responses.
Exploration of such fluorophores is highly needed for better understanding of mitochondrial diseases.
