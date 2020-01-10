DBT funds a biotech-kisan hub at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
The Department of Biotechnology in the Union Ministry of Science and Technology has provided funds to Coimbatore-based Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to set up a biotechnology-KISAN hub under its farmers-centric mission Biotech-Krishi Innovation Science Application Network (Biotech-KISAN) programe to link India’s farmers with Indian and global best in science.
The hub has a low cost hydrponic demonstration unit, silage making facility, moisture meter, a nutritional forage cafeteria and a power back up facility to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the demonstration unit. The hub has been established at a cost of Rs. 11.14 lakhs at the Department of Forage Crops in the Centre for Plant Breeding and Genetics at the University.
Six scientists from the partnering institutes were selected and trained on improved fodder varieties and its cultivation and preservation.
Seed and planting materials of several improved fodder crops -- Fodder Sorghum CO (FS) 29, Fodder Maize (African Tall), Stylosanthus,Desmanthus (CO2), Lucerne (CO 2), Fodder Cowpea (CO 9), Cumbu Napier (CO (BN) 5), Guinea grass (CO (GG) 3) and Cenchrus(CO 1) were distributed to the partnering institutes towards the establishment of nutritional fodder cafeteria. In addition, they have been supplied with vacuum machines for creating silage making facility.
Twenty beneficiaries from the nearby Erode and Tiruppur districts were selected (10 from each district) based on an extensive survey conducted by the hub. The seed/ planting materials of improved fodder crops were distributed to these beneficiaries also for the establishment of nutritional fodder cafeteria in their areas.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter handle: @ndpsr
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Breaking above a ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...