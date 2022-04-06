Diabetes Mellitus on the rise  in southern and eastern India: Study

There is an increased prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the southern and eastern parts of the country with an average national prevalence of 6.96 per cent, as per the findings of the Health of the Nation 2022 report released by the Apollo Hospitals Group.

The report was released on Wednesday on the occasion of World Health Day.

Urbanites

As per the report, urban areas showed a higher prevalence at 7.01 per cent as compared to rural areas with 6.70 per cent. The study also showed obesity in women over 35 years of age leading to poor diabetes control and increasing risk of heart disease and other complications. Data also indicated poor diabetes control in women with high cholesterol with a 0.5 increase in HbA1c diabetes marker levels.

Tha national prevalence of high blood pressure is over 8.18 per cent with a higher incidence in North and East India. Data also indicated that adult males between the ages of 36-50 years have a 36 per cent more chance of developing hypertension than adult females in the same age range. Urban areas at 8.6 per cent showed a higher incidence as compared to rural areas with 7.58 per cent.

Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD) and asthma showed an incidence similar to global numbers at 2 per cent. Here, females in the 36-50 age group showed a 1.3 times higher chance of developing COPD as compared to males.

The Health of the Nation study also looked at corporate employee data of about 35,000, where the average prevalence of at least one Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) in employees is about 56 per cent.

The NCD risk factors of high cholesterol is prevalent in 48 per cent of employees and obesity in 18 per cent of employees. There is variability across sectors, indicating that more sedentary corporate settings should consider ways to help their employees proactively reduce these risks.