Ecolab launches enhanced Smart Water Navigator tool for companies

Ecolab has launched an enhanced version of its Smart Water Navigator, the free online tool to help businesses understand the value of water in their operations and take action to achieve corporate water goals.

This enhanced tool comes at a time when rising industrial water use continues to contribute to the world’s growing water stress and scarcity challenges.

“This is an important time for industry to start closing the widening gap between freshwater supply and demand through smart water management,” said Ecolab President and CEO, Christophe Beck, in a press statement. He added, “We developed the Ecolab Smart Water Navigator to help businesses develop comprehensive, context-based plans and to better engage and support the teams responsible for driving smart water management.”

“Companies need to make it a boardroom priority as water management is imperative to business continuity. As the available freshwater reduces and demand increases, water scarcity is a real threat to growing businesses. It is imperative now how we need to build and grow businesses sustainably in the long run,” said Ecolab India – Managing Director, Geetha Srinivasa.

“The enhanced Smart Water Navigator helps to increase water resilience and support responsible growth by turning corporate water targets into real, on-the-ground results,” added Srinivasa.

The enhanced Smart Water Navigator supports users who are just beginning to identify baseline water use as well as those who are ready to track year-over-year performance. The tool delivers an automated analysis of water use that allows users to set informed, context-based goals that consider the water basin health in surrounding communities and environments. New features include benchmarking across a portfolio of facilities and the ability to identify water withdrawal targets and risks and evaluate performance over time.

The Smart Water Navigator, first introduced in 2019, supports Ecolab’s broader mission to help industry re-use, recycle and reduce water, supporting resilient operations and healthy communities, the press statement added.