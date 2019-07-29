Environmental NGOs campaigns have helped shrink market of global shark fin: Kim Friedman

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
“Shark fin market worldwide has started shrinking since 2013, thanks to larger awareness campaigns by environmental NGO’s against its consumption,” says Kim Friedman, Senior Fishery Resource Officer, Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) .
Friedman was in Kochi for the Shark Value Chain Expert Researchers meet at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).
“Shark fins are one of the most expensive seafood items with a value ranging between $50-650/kg depending on the species. Internationally traded fins end up mostly in soups that find markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore. The delicacy of shark fins has been popular particularly in China, but a nation-wide conservation campaign in that country witnessed an 80 per cent drop in consumption over recent years,” he said.
Freidman noted that the Chinese Government and advocacy of a Chinese basket player who has campaigned on the impact of shark fin trade helped lower the consumption of shark fin. In India, sharks fishing are largely for utilization of a larger range of commodities, including fresh and dried meat forms for local consumption.
“The declining market in fins is a positive sign for conservation, as sharks are vulnerable species that needs stringent conservation measures”, he told Business Line. This allows marine resource managers to put more effort in managing the trade in other consumable shark products that include meat, cartilage, drug supplements, oils etc, and non consumable products like teeth, jaws, skin, and rostra, he added.
Today, the shark fin trade is highly regulated in many countries and efforts by NGO’s have encouraged governments worldwide to list many commercially traded sharks on under international controls of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
India, is one of the major shark fishing nations and a signatory to CITES, has also put in controls to ban export and import of all shark fins. The government also prohibited removal of shark fins on board a vessel from the seas and calls for landing of the whole fish, he said.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...