Extra hour of sleep could bring down Covid-19 risk by 12%: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new study claimed that one can bring down the chances of contracting Covid-19 by 12 per cent by sleeping properly and for the required number of hours.
The study, published online in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health, was carried out by a team of eight researchers who conducted a survey from July 17, 2020, to September 25, 2020.
The survey saw the participation of frontline healthcare workers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The findings of the survey study suggested that factors like disrupted, or even less sleep, and daily burnout increase the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
The researchers noted that these factors also make individuals more susceptible to long Covid, wherein the coronavirus symptoms linger for days or even months.
According to the researchers, every one-hour increase in the amount of time spent asleep at night reduced the odds of becoming infected with Covid-19 by 12 per cent.
Researchers believe that insufficient or disrupted sleep and work burnout have been linked to a heightened risk of viral and bacterial infections. However, they also said that it is not clear if these are also risk factors for Covid-19.
They also found that an extra hour acquired in daytime napping was associated with six percent higher odds, however, this relation varies by country, the study noted.
To find out the link, the scientists drew on the responses to the online survey for healthcare workers who were repeatedly exposed to patients with Covid-19 infection.
Around 2,884 healthcare workers participated in the survey, out of which 568 workers had Covid-19.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...