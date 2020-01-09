‘Future India’ lecture series for students

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
Mysuru-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has organised ‘FUTURE INDIA’, it is a series of popular lectures by eminent scientists and technologists for the benefit of students of Mysuru. Beginning in January, the series aimed to educate the next generation technologists and innovators on the achievements of Indian science and technology in various fronts.
The first series of talks is scheduled on 10th January 2020. On the first day of the lecture series Dr Sivanand Kanavi will be speaking on “How Indian’s won the Silicon Valley.” He is an information technology analyst, scientist and journalist. There will be a question answer session where students may ask questions from the subject experts to satiate their curiosity or clarify doubts. “We felt that our city students get little chance of hearing such experts and hence we have begun this initiative.” said Dr. KSMS Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI. Dr Raghavarao told that the institute is also open to join hands with other academic institutions for organizing such lectures in future as this would help scale up the effort and reach more students.
Entry to the lecture series is free, but it is on invitation basis. Interested public or students may call on 0821-2515910 to register their participation.
Since 2017 CFTRI has been organizing such student-science connecting programs for students and teachers of Kendriya Vidhalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidhalayas and other government schools of Mysuru and neighboring districts.
With this CFTRI is also going to organise a four-week Skill Development Programme on “Baking Technology” under the aegis of National School of Baking Technology during Jan 20- Feb 14, 2020. This program will be conducted at CSIR-CFTRI as a part of Skill India Initiative. Those who have completed matriculation can seek admission to the programme. The course fee has been fixed at Rs. 20,000/- plus GST (Total Rs.23,600/-) per person. The last date for registration is Jan 15, 2020.
For further details participants may visit: http://www.cftri.com/sdp
Twitter: @ashajyoti11
(India Science Wire)
