Herbal extract may help better uptake of Vitamin B12

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
A common concern with oral vitamin B12 therapy is absorption especially in people suffering from anemia and gastrointestinal diseases. Researchers at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP) have identified a plant extract that has shown potential in enhancing absorption of vitamin B12 through in vitro and in vivo bioassays.
Vitamin B12 cannot be synthesized in human body and has to be regularly obtained from ingestion of animal proteins or fortified cereal products. There are no naturally occurring bioactive forms of vitamin B12 from plant sources. Some plant foods contain added vitamin B12 and others, for example, seaweed and mushrooms contain its analogues that are inactive in humans.
“The name of the plant has not been disclosed due to Intellectual Property Right (IPR) issues but it is a frequently used Ayurveda and traditional system of medicine. No oral sub-acute toxicity of this plant extract was observed at the highest dose up to 2000mg/kg body weight in small animal model. The cost effective oral formulation in capsule form has been developed with standardized plant extract having various advantages,” said Dr Dr. Mahendra P. Darokar, Senior Principal Scientist and Head, Molecular Bioprospection Department CSIR-CIMAP.
According to Dr Darokar, the formulation releases the Vitamin B12 in controlled manner. It would provide pH dependent solubility (soluble in alkaline/intestinal pH) due to which the acidic gastric environment is bypassed and releases in intestinal pH . It also reduces the dosing frequency and thereby improves the patient compliance. There is no other product as bioenhancer of vitamin B12 absorption is available. It is based on plant that is known for its human consumption for many years and it reduced dose of Vitamin B12 to meet RDA.
However, Dr Darokar said, further pre-clinical and human studies are required to be done before the formulation is licensed to the interested industrial partner for its commercial utilization.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter: @ashajyoti11
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The stock of Apollo Tyres tumbled 4.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching its 21-day moving ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...