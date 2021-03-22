Hyperglycemia during Covid-19 hospitalisation leads to kidney injury, worse outcomes: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Covid-19 patients who had hyperglycemia on hospitalisation were more likely to require a breathing machine or admitted to ICU than those with normal glucose levels, as per the findings published in the journal EurekAlert!
Hyperglycemia refers to high levels of sugar, or glucose, in the blood. It occurs when the body does not produce or use enough insulin. It is a strong indicator of diabetes.
The authors of the study found that the patients with hyperglycemia were reportedly likelier to have kidney injury and to die in the hospital.
“Covid-19 patients presenting to the hospital with hyperglycemia require closer observation, as they are likely to require more aggressive therapies,” said the study’s lead investigator, Samara Skwiersky, M.D., M.P.H., an internal medicine resident physician at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Earlier studies have also marked hyperglycemia or diabetes as an independent risk factor for worse Covid-19 outcomes.
Their study included 708 adults with Covid-19 admitted to SUNY Downstate Medical Center, 89 per cent of whom were Black. About half were men, and 54 per cent of patients had a history of either type 1 or type 2 diabetes on admission.
The researchers studied patient outcomes by the presence or absence of diabetes. They also analysed blood glucose values on admission.
The findings suggested that patients with diabetes whose blood glucose values on admission exceeded 140 mg/dL had a 2.4-fold increased odds of ICU admission and intubation - needing a breathing machine. This was in comparison with those whose glucose levels were lower, the researchers reported.
Notably, patients with diabetes whose admission glucose levels were higher than 180 mg/dL had an approximately twofold increased odds of in-hospital death, the study stated.
However, Skwiersky said the odds of death also were increased twofold for patients who did not have diabetes and whose glucose values exceeded 140 mg/dL.
Furthermore, these patients had a 3.5-fold raised odds of ICU admission and 2.3-fold higher odds of intubation and of experiencing acute kidney injury.
“The results from our study reiterate the importance of regularly monitoring blood glucose in patients hospitalized with Covid-19, even without a prior diagnosis of diabetes,” Skwiersky added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...