Integrate natural and social sciences: CSIR chief

Natural and social sciences should be integrated to address challenges being faced by humanity, according to Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and Director-General, Council For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the second Triennial Congress on Geosciences for Sustainable Development Goals at CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute here on Sunday.

An integrated approach for pooling data from different sources will help, he added.

“We have compartmentalised ourselves. There is a need to integrate different approaches,” Mande said.

Kathryn Whaler, President, International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics (IUGG) said fundamental science will continue to underpin everything being done for sustainable development.

In his welcome address, VM Tiwari, Director, NGRI said there was a need for close collaboration between academicians, researchers and industry.