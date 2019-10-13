Science

Integrate natural and social sciences: CSIR chief

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 13, 2019 Published on October 13, 2019

Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and Director-General, CSIR. File photo   -  The Hindu

Natural and social sciences should be integrated to address challenges being faced by humanity, according to Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and Director-General, Council For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the second Triennial Congress on Geosciences for Sustainable Development Goals at CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute here on Sunday.

An integrated approach for pooling data from different sources will help, he added.

“We have compartmentalised ourselves. There is a need to integrate different approaches,” Mande said.

Kathryn Whaler, President, International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics (IUGG) said fundamental science will continue to underpin everything being done for sustainable development.

In his welcome address, VM Tiwari, Director, NGRI said there was a need for close collaboration between academicians, researchers and industry.

Published on October 13, 2019
arts and science education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pocket power gets Nobel for chemistry