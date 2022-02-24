MAHE, bioMérieux to set up centre of excellence for antimicrobial resistance

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, and bioMérieux (a multinational biotechnology company from France) have signed a framework agreement to create a Centre of Excellence for ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’ (AMR) and ‘Antimicrobial Stewardship’ (AMS).

A laboratory will be located at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal in this regard.

While MAHE will use its panel of academic, technical, and business experts to address the topic of AMR and AMS; bioMérieux will provide its expertise in advanced diagnostic technologies, IT and lab automation, as well as training and quality management support.

Quoting Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, a statement said MAHE considers bioMérieux a global partner with long-standing commitment and expertise in infectious disease diagnostics and a strong presence worldwide. “We are convinced that working together will boost the efficiency and the quality of patient care and will show significant improvement in antimicrobial stewardship measures,” he said.

Rajan Nagar, Vice-President and General Manager of bioMérieux, South Asia, said: “We are pleased by this partnership as we benefit from the expertise of the leading microbiologists and clinicians at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education to fight against antimicrobial resistance and further develop antimicrobial stewardship solutions. We are convinced that rapid patient results and epidemiological information will enable microbiologists and clinicians to work together more closely and effectively with the aim of improving patient care.”

A dedicated team of bioMérieux is accompanying MAHE to support their AMS initiatives to optimise the use of antibiotics and fight against the transmission of multidrug-resistant organisms.

Quoting a report from The Lancet, the statement said 1.27 million people die from AMR each year. If no action is taken, AMR could lead to 10 million people dying every year by 2050. AMS is key to fighting resistance and sustaining antibiotic efficacy for future generations as it allows patients to get the right drug, at the right dose at the right time.

BioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases, it said.