Mylab launches RT-PCR test for Ankylosing Spondylitis ahead of the World AS Day

Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) is an inflammatory condition that primarily affects the spine, reducing its flexibility, damaging the posture and posing the risk of loss of mobility. AS is currently affecting 0.5 per cent of the Indian population. This condition is more frequent in genetically susceptible individuals who are HLA-B27 positive and is one of the most under-diagnosed conditions.

Speaking about the launch, Hasmukh Rawal, Founder and MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, “There has been an alarming increase in the incidence of AS, amongst Indian young adult. HLA-B27 is found in about 90 per cent of patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)”.

He added, “ It is vital that disease is diagnosed at an early stage in order to control its progression. However, delayed diagnosis is considered as a significant challenge for the majority of patients. We are confident that our HLAB-27 Detection Kit, which is highly robust and accurate, will serve the need for advanced testing of Ankylosing Spondylitis and can aid evidence-based early intervention and treatment.”

Ankylosing spondylitis is diagnosed in those younger than 40 years with symptoms first developing between 20 and 30 years of age. This RT-PCR test by Mylab comprises all necessary checks and controls, which result in almost 100 per cent accuracy, the company said.

Based on real-time PCR technology, the test contains the necessary reagents for accurate determination of HLA-B27 genotype and qualitative detection of Ankylosing Spondylitis. It covers one of the highest numbers of the known geno/subtypes in comparison with other available kits in the market. This is a high throughput test, and processes up to 90 samples in 80 minutes in a single run.