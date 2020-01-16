New method to make genetic alterations in the parasite

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
In one more step towards a possible taming of the malaria parasite, researchers at the Hyderabad-based, CSIR-CCMB have developed a novel and economic way of gene delivery within the plasmodium falciparum cells.
The ease of making genetic alterations in the parasite will help in better understanding the biology of malaria pathogen and, thereby, help in control of the malaria parasite better, says Rakesh Mishra, Director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).
Called the Lyse‐Reseal method, the CCMB technique helps in easier delivery of DNA (Deoxyribonucleac acid) into the cells of the parasite’s nucleus. It is as effective as the electroporation that is presently in use, says Puran Singh Sijwali and team.
The researchers have demonstrated it with two different strains of P falciparum. It works with 10 times lesser DNA than what is required in electroporation, they claim.
Gene delivery into the target cells is a popular choice to manipulate and study gene functions. However, there are several technical challenges in studying genes of Plasmodium parasites.
Plasmodium causes malaria when it grows in the oxygen‐carrying Red Blood Cells (RBCs) in our body. While growing inside the RBCs protects the parasite, it poses a huge challenge to malaria biologist as one has to cross through 4 membrane layers to reach the Plasmodium’s genes.
A widely used method to manipulate genes is electroporation, which uses electric shocks to introduce DNA into the cells. It is a standard gene transfer technique used in genetic modification of crops, mice etc.
The main advantage of the CCMB method is that it does not require an expensive electroporation device and other proprietary accessories. Hence, it can be used for P falciparum genetic studies even in low‐resource labs, which is usually a case in the regions endemic for malaria.
Explaining the method Puran Singh says “ RBCs open up or lyse when they are in hypotonic solutions (with salt concentration lower than inside the cell). This allows them to fill in the lysed RBCs with circular DNA of their choice”.
Increasing the salt concentration in the solution again lets them close the RBCs called resealed RBCs. They infected the resealed RBCs containing the DNA of interest with Plasmodium falciparum. The parasite goes inside the RBC and passively takes up the DNA from the RBC. The DNA eventually ends up in the parasite’s nucleus with its own genes.
The CCMB team of Puran Singh, Deepak Kumar! Zeba Rizvi, Gokulapriya Govindarajulu also have demonstrated that RBCs of blood group O+provide the most efficient delivery of DNA into P falciparum in vitro. This study has been recently published in Scientific Reports.
No other parasite has frustrated the human beings efforts to tame it more than plasmodium falciparum that causes malaria. For over a few thousand years, it has not just survived by seems to be thriving.
To get an idea , the WHO estimates 3.4 billion people across 92 countries in the world to be at risk of being infected with Plasmodium parasites and suffering from malaria. Developing Countries like India harbour a huge burden.
A statistic as alarming as this makes it imperative to study the parasite biology with a focus on understanding the functions of parasite’s genesand identify targets for development of drugs and vaccines.
The parasite has become resistant to drugs, foxes dozens of products that try to shoo it away from homes and has successfully avoided an effective vaccine to protect populations. But, the fight has become intense in recent years.
