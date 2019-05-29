Now, a green paint from Litchi peel and seed

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
A professor at Lovely Professional University (LPU) at Phagwara in Punjab has come up with an eco-friendly paint by developing the formulation using plant waste material.
Speaking to BusinessLine about his innovation, Dwarika Prasade, a professor in the Department of Chemistry (School of Chemical Engineering and Physical Science), LPU, said he used extracts from the peel and seeds of Litchi Chinensis to develop a 100 per cent natural primer and paint.
The professor, who hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, said: “The peel of (Litchi) the fruit and the seed are strewn everywhere, particularly in Uttarakhand. I decided to resolve the waste issue and the outcome is this natural paint and primer.” The university has a filed patent for the 100 per cent natural paint and Prasade claimed this as the first of its kind..
“Extracts from the peel and seeds are sun-dried, powdered and then processed to obtain the green paint. The whole process takes about 15 - 18 days.”
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor