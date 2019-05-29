Now, a green paint from Litchi peel and seed

A professor at Lovely Professional University (LPU) at Phagwara in Punjab has come up with an eco-friendly paint by developing the formulation using plant waste material.

Speaking to BusinessLine about his innovation, Dwarika Prasade, a professor in the Department of Chemistry (School of Chemical Engineering and Physical Science), LPU, said he used extracts from the peel and seeds of Litchi Chinensis to develop a 100 per cent natural primer and paint.

The professor, who hails from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, said: “The peel of (Litchi) the fruit and the seed are strewn everywhere, particularly in Uttarakhand. I decided to resolve the waste issue and the outcome is this natural paint and primer.” The university has a filed patent for the 100 per cent natural paint and Prasade claimed this as the first of its kind..

“Extracts from the peel and seeds are sun-dried, powdered and then processed to obtain the green paint. The whole process takes about 15 - 18 days.”