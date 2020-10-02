PM Modi urges global Indian scientific community to work for universal development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a month-long virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians. He said that the need of the hour is to ensure that more Indian youngsters develop interest in science.

The global virtual summit named Vaibhav (Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik) is being organised throughout the month to create a comprehensive roadmap leveraging the expertise and knowledge of global Indian research to address emerging challenges for universal development. The goal of the meet (which would culminate on October 31-- the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) is to develop an ecosystem of knowledge and innovation in the country through global outreach.

The summit will also reflect on the collaboration and cooperation instruments with academia and scientists in India and abroad, an official statement said.

“VAIBHAV Summit 2020 celebrates science and innovation from India and world. I would call it a true sangam, or confluence of great minds. Through this gathering we sit to form our long-lasting association for empowering India and our planet,” Modi said.

Prime Minister said that Vaibhav presents a great opportunity to connect and contribute; when India prospers, the world also takes a lead. He said these efforts will help create an ideal research ecosystem, merging tradition with modernity to create prosperity. These exchanges will certainly be useful and will also lead to useful collaborations in teaching and research. These efforts of the scientists and researchers will help create an ideal research ecosystem.

He called Indian diaspora excellent ambassadors of India at the world stage. The summit should look forward to realising the dream of building a secure and prosperous future for the coming generations.

“India wants top-class scientific research to help our farmers. This summit will lead to useful collaborations in teaching and research. The efforts of the Indian diaspora will help create ideal research ecosystem,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India has taken numerous measures to boost scientific research and innovation as science is at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic change. As an instance, he cited the example of India’s immense efforts towards developing vaccines and executing the vaccination programme.

“The long break in vaccine production is broken. In 2014 four new vaccines were introduced into our immunisation programme. This includes indigenously developed rota(virus) vaccine,” Modi said.

He said the the National Education Policy 2020 has been brought in after three decades, to boost curiosity towards science and giver much needed boost to scientific research. It provides open and broad-based environment to nurture young talent.

Modi was confident that the pioneering space reforms of India initiated by his government would create opportunities for industry and academia. He also referred to India’s major missions on supercomputing and cyber physical systems.

Talking about fundamental research and applications in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors, and big data analysis, he said that this will boost the startup sectors and manufacturing in India.

He also stated that the Centre has already established 25 innovation technological hubs and these would further boost the start-up ecosystem in the country.

More than 3,000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and about 10,000 from India are taking part and it is being organised by 200 Indian academic institutes and S&T departments, led by Principal Scientific Advisor, K VijayRaghavan. Around 700 overseas panelists from 40 countries and 629 resident panelists from Indian academia and S&T departments will deliberate on 18 different verticals with 80 sub-topics in 213 sessions.