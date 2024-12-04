Due to an anomaly detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft, the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch has been rescheduled to Thursday at 16:12. The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3, a mission by New Space India Ltd (NSIL) enabled by ISRO, in collaboration with the European Space Agency, was scheduled to be launched today at 16.08 hrs.

The mission will place ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (~550kg) into a unique, highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries.

The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission, the 61st flight of PSLV and the 26th using the PSLV-XL configuration will carry ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (~550kg) into a highly elliptical orbit.

