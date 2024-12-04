Due to an anomaly detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft, the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch has been rescheduled to Thursday at 16:12. The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3, a mission by New Space India Ltd (NSIL) enabled by ISRO, in collaboration with the European Space Agency, was scheduled to be launched today at 16.08 hrs.
The mission will place ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (~550kg) into a unique, highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries.
The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission, the 61st flight of PSLV and the 26th using the PSLV-XL configuration will carry ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (~550kg) into a highly elliptical orbit.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.