Researchers identify two novel variants in SARS-CoV-2 gene sequences collected from mink

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Canadian researchers have found two novel variants in SARS-CoV-2 gene sequences collected from mink in the US.
The team identified a two-mutation (N501T-G142D) variant and a three-mutation (N501T-G142D-F486L) variant in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
The two variants were not found in mink-derived SARS-CoV-2 gene sequences collected in any other country.
The researchers said their findings suggested that the variants evolved during human infection before they spread to mink populations.
The team said it is important to examine the emerging new variants to determine their impact on human and animal health.
Last year in Denmark, large numbers of mink were found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. Millions of minks were killed on government orders to contain the spread of the virus.
For the new study, the researchers intended to determine the genetic characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein sequences collected from mink in the US and Canada.
They analysed sequences collected in Canada (19,529) and those collected in the US (173,277).
The researchers identified two dominant novel variants in spike protein sequences collected from mink in the US – the double mutation N501T-G142D and the triple mutation N501T-G142D-F486L.
The team discovered that both the N501T-G142D and N501T-G142D-F486L variants were identified in the human-derived sequences before they were identified in the mink-derived sequences.
“The results of this study indicate that the novel variants may have evolved during human infection and were then transmitted to mink populations in the US,” wrote the team.
“It is important to monitor the emerging new variants and determine their impact on human and animal health,” they concluded.
The findings of the study were published on the pre-print server medRxiv* server.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...