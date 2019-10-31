South African university, Unitaid tie up to develop child-friendly treatments for multi-drug resistant TB

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
South Africa’s Stellenbosch University and Unitaid have signed a $18.9 million grant agreement to develop child-friendly treatments and preventive therapy for children suffering from multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (TB).
The agreement was announced today at the ongoing 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health (WCOLH) in Hyderabad.
The project will be implemented in South Africa, India and the Philippines.
Stellenbosch University will work with partners TB Alliance, University of California San Francisco, De La Salle University Medical Center, Johns Hopkins University, BJ Medical College, Uppsala University and Chiang Mai University.
According to reports, more than 95 per cent of children with MDR-TB do not currently receive treatment. For those who do, the treatment regimens are long, not friendly, toxic, and often cause severe side effects such as irreversible hearing loss. Another problem is that children are also treated mostly with adult tablets, that need to be crushed for use. These tablets also taste bad.
The Better Evidence and Formulations for Improved MDR-TB Treatment for Children (BENEFIT Kids) project, will increase access to quality-assured MDR-TB medicines that are adapted to children by bringing child-friendly treatment formulations and preventive therapies that taste better and are appropriate for children.
“Children have the same rights to health that adults do, and yet children with drug-resistant TB are widely neglected,” said Jose Luis Castro, Executive Director of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease. “Every child affected by TB has a right to receive care that is entirely appropriate for them,” he added
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism