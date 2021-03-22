Spike protein of Covid-19 new strain more stable than previous one

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
New study has revealed that the spike protein in coronavirus, which is used by the pathogen to latch onto the host’s cells, is more stable in the new variants of Covid-19.
The study stated that Covid-19 variants that were first reported in the United Kingdom and South Africa have more stable spike protein compared to the wild-type virus found in China in 2019.
For the study, researchers, including those from the Boston Children’s Hospital in the US, analysed in detail the structure of the coronavirus spike protein and its atomic level.
The study demonstrated how it changed with the D614G mutation which is carried by Brazil, South Africa and UK variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The findings revealed that the mutation makes the spike more stable. Thus, making the variants more contagious.
The authors stated in the study that the spike proteins in the original virus would bind to the ACE2 receptor on human cells. The proteins then dramatically change shape. They fold in on themselves and enable the pathogen to fuse its membrane with host cells.
However, they also noted that the spikes would sometimes prematurely change shape and fall apart before the virus could bind to cells. While this decelerates the virus, this process also helps the virus change its shape, making it more difficult for the human immune system to contain the virus.
“Because the original spike protein would dissociate, it was not good enough to induce a strong neutralizing antibody response,” said study co-author Bing Chen from the Boston Children’s Hospital.
The researchers further added that since these spikes are less apt to fall apart prematurely, the virus overall is rendered more infectious.
“Say the original virus has 100 spikes. Because of the shape instability, you may have just 50 per cent of them functional. In the G614 variants, you may have 90 per cent that are functional, so even though they don’t bind as well, the chances are greater that you will have the infection,” Chen said in the study.
The study was published in the journal Science.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...