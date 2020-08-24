Start up RoDeSo develops gesture controlled robot Astra for remote use in Covid, hazardous environment

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A student start-up RoDeSo of the BITS Pilani Hyderabad Technology Business Incubator (TBI) has developed a voice and gesture controlled robot ‘Astra’ (Automated Solution for Transportation in Remote Area) which can be deployed in isolation wards for Covid-19 infected cases.
This could be used for delivery of essentials to patients, collection of contagious waste and virtual visits to the patient by doctors. The rover is an AI-powered, compact, multi motor, gesture and voice controlled transportation solution.
According to a statement, “It can be remotely operated by voice or gesture of hands, helping medical personnel avoid unnecessary vulnerability. The prototype has been tested to carry a load of 1.5-2 kg around wards, delivering essentials which can be modified as per requirements.”
Sanchit Tiwari, founder of RoDeSo (Robots for Development of Society) said, “It functions with simple gestures. My father works at a hospital and I have been listening to first hand stories of doctors and nurses getting infected despite protective gear. Reducing human contact inside Covid-19 ward can help corona warriors to stay safe from getting infected and avoid cross contamination within the ward.”
The start-up also has an IOT (internet of things) based application to control the bot remotely. RoDeSo has already developed the alpha version and plans to add more functionalities like screen for live video conference with doctors, infrared sensors for temperature recording, health management system and navigation control for zero human intervention.
“As start-ups come up with solutions to automate and re-purpose the whole value chain of sustainable economy, robotics, IoT, AI, ML across domains would be important addition to create value for society, the Covid-19 pandemic has created opportunities wherein they play an important role. The TBI would nurture the needs of such product driven start-ups,” Prashant Sinha, Incharge, TBI BITS Pilani Hyderabad told BusinessLine.
Sanchit said, “We have developed the prototype in less than ₹5,000. The design is unique with modulated sensors, lightweight and can reduce human intervention at high risk places like nuclear reactors, coal mines and during natural calamity also.”
“RoDeSo is looking for support from Government and robotic companies as investors for mass production of ‘Astra.’ This will enable us to take it to the next level of automation,” he said.
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...