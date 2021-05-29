Student of SRM University, AP bags copyright for biodegradable face shield

P Mohan Aditya, a 3rd-year Mechanical Engineering student from SRM University, AP, has secured copyright from Indian Patents Office for a face shield made from biodegradable substances.

Aditya had filed for a copyright for the product developed by him as `Facial Shield 2.0' in May last year and has been granted copyright now, SRM, Andhra Pradesh said in a release.

Features

The face shield 2.0 serves as the outer defence to the mucous membranes (nose, eyes, and mouth), come with a transparent visor made of the thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from 3 ply corrugated cardboard.

Due to biodegradable materials, the price of the face shield at an affordable cost of ₹15. Moreover, the face shield 2.0 is adjustable and suitable for all head sizes and comes with firm elastic for comfortable wear without hurting the head, the release added.