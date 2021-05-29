Science

Student of SRM University, AP bags copyright for biodegradable face shield

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 29, 2021

Costing ₹15, The face shield 2.0 developed by P Mohan Aditya is adjustable and suits everyone.

P Mohan Aditya, a 3rd-year Mechanical Engineering student from SRM University, AP, has secured copyright from Indian Patents Office for a face shield made from biodegradable substances.

Aditya had filed for a copyright for the product developed by him as `Facial Shield 2.0' in May last year and has been granted copyright now, SRM, Andhra Pradesh said in a release.

Features

The face shield 2.0 serves as the outer defence to the mucous membranes (nose, eyes, and mouth), come with a transparent visor made of the thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from 3 ply corrugated cardboard.

Due to biodegradable materials, the price of the face shield at an affordable cost of ₹15. Moreover, the face shield 2.0 is adjustable and suitable for all head sizes and comes with firm elastic for comfortable wear without hurting the head, the release added.

Published on May 29, 2021

