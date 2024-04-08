Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Satellogic on Monday announced the successful deployment into space of ‘TSAT-1A’, a sub-metre optical satellite, after its launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, US.

Aboard the Bandwagon-1 mission, the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket catapulted the TASL’s satellite from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on April 7, the TASL said in a statement to media.

“TSAT-1A will deliver high-resolution optical satellite images with increased collection capacity, dynamic range, and low-latency delivery through its multispectral and hyperspectral capabilities,” the wholly owned subsidiary of the Tata Sons stated as it ventured into the space domain to capitalise on the future warfare capability prospects.

Satellogic stated on its official website that “TSAT-1A has made contact with our ground station network, reporting in good health”.

According to TASL, the TSAT-1A was assembled in the TASL’s Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) plant at Vemagal facility in Karnataka.

TASL had inked a collaboration deal with Satellogic in November 2023, leveraging the latter’s expertise to develop and integrate an advanced earth observation satellite in India and the capability of the Tata Sons’ subsidiary to undertake complex system integration.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TASL, said, “Our partnership with Satellogic has enabled us to deliver an assembled and tested in India, best-in-class, sub-metre optical satellite which was launched by SpaceX. We are grateful for the support we have received from various Indian Government authorities for required permissions.”

Emiliano Kargieman, CEO at Satellogic, remarked, “This illustrates the flexibility of Satellogic’s Space Systems programme, offering governments and enterprises the ability to tailor a proven satellite model for their specific needs, and reach orbit within a favourable timeframe.”