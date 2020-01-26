The ‘Rao’ power of ‘Mission Shakti’

In perhaps a first, a defence scientist – Y Sreenivasa Rao – led the DRDO contingent displaying the indigenous Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) from ‘Mission Shakti’ at the 71st Republic Day parade.

In a special address to the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 27, 2019, announced the success of Mission Shakti, through which India exhibited capabilities to destroy a satellite using its missile power.

The chief architect and project director of the mission is Rao, an outstanding scientist at the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad. The dramatic hit capability demonstrated by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) also created a flutter globally.

India became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to have the capability. During the RD Parade, it’s customary for the serving officers of the armed forces to lead the DRDO contingent too.

This year, a departure has been made. However, the second tableau exhibiting the Air Defence Tactical Radar was led by a defence officer.

Rao has been associated with the Air Defence project of the DRDO for long. It is the precursor to Mission Shakti in a way. An engineer from the Osmania University, Rao joined the DRDO in the mid-1980s.

He is also the Secretary, Aeronautical Society of India, Hyderabad Chapter, which is active in organising technical symposia and events.