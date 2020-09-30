Top life science companies, Gates Foundation pledge to expand access to Covid diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccine

The Sony ZV-1 camera is specially for vloggers
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
More than a dozen top life sciences companies have come together along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and committed to ensuring global access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines developed to tackle the novel coronavirus.
“Covid-19’s existence anywhere poses a threat to communities everywhere. The health, social and economic impacts can only be addressed through the collective actions of stakeholders across private, public and philanthropic sectors in partnership with civil society,” the heads of 16 companies and Gates and wife Melinda said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Those signing up included AstraZeneca, Bayer, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co (known as MSD outside the US and Canada), Merck , KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), Novartis, Pfizer, Roche and Sanofi.
Earlier this year, these companies had pledged to fight against Covid-19 and collectively launched an expansive and ambitious pandemic R&D response. “Creating these innovations is not enough, however. Through partnerships with other stakeholders we are committed to ensuring global access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines that will help accelerate the end of the pandemic,” the note said.
And to get there, the companies said they would develop innovations for patients worldwide.
They would continue to advance research and development on Covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines that are suitable to meet the needs of populations around the world, they said. “To do so, we will work to expand clinical trials to account for diverse representation including lower-income settings and endeavour to address the specific product characteristics needed for use in lower-income settings even after new innovations are brought forward,” the note said.
Further, they committed to scaling up manufacturing at “unprecedented speed” to get products across the world, despite income levels. Measures were assured to enable affordability for lower income countries and distribution of these products, including through COVAX — the vaccines effort supported by the World Health Organization. Pointing to maintaining public confidence in the innovations, they said, safety of individuals who received these products would be a priority.
While the pledge is being seen as unprecedented, it does not address thorny issues on whether these products would be patented, for instance, say industry-watchers.
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...