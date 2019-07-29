Travelling show on mega science reaches Bengaluru

The second leg of the 11-month long nation-wide travelling exhibition to create awareness about international mega science projects in which India is actively involved began at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru on Monday.

Named Vigyan Samagam, the programme features themed galleries of posters, working models and exhibits, informative audio-visuals, electronic displays and interactive kiosks. It has been put together jointly by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM).

The show is focussed on seven mega science projects in which multiple countries including India are involved - India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO), European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO), Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) and Square Kilometer Array (SKA). In the second leg, one more project, Major Atmospheric Cerenkov Experiment Telescope (MACE) established at Hanle in Ladakh has been added.

DST Secretary Dr Ashutosh Sharma said mega science projects were of great importance as they not only helped connect Indian scientists with the best minds in the world but also helped the industry and trade in taking their research and development activities to newer heights as these projects required designing and development of highly sophisticated and customised equipment.

He expressed hope the Vigyan Samagam would take the excitement of science to the grassroots level and attract youngsters to take to science as a career particularly in the context of the need to consider the growing population of the young in the country as a demographic dividend for the nation.

The projects covers a wide spectrum of scientific endeavour, from the discovery of the Higgs Particle to that of gravitational waves from merger of neutron stars and black holes, throwing light on crucial questions related to the origin of the universe and its evolution through its various stages.

The inaugural ceremonies would be followed by two days of scientific programme including talks and lectures by eminent experts. These will be live-streamed through Facebook, You Tube and Twitter. Programmes such as quiz, essay writing, drawing contests and science awareness cyclothons have also being organised to engage schoolchildren and students.

Former Secretary of DAE Dr. Anil Kakodkar, former DST Secretary Dr. V.S.Ramamurthy, and Director of Nehru Science Centre, Shivaprasad Khened emphasised the need to promote mega science programmes for India to take up a leading position in the global arena.

The journey began at Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai on May 8 and stayed put there for two months. In the second leg, it will remain stationed at VITM up to September 28. It will then move over to Kolkata where it will set camp at THE Science City from November 4 to December 31. The final leg of the show will be in the national capital at the National Science Centre from January 21 to March 30 next year.

(India Science Wire)

