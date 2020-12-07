Science

Zydus Cadila to initiate Phase I trials of ZYIL1

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on December 07, 2020 Published on December 07, 2020

ZYIL1 is a novel oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor candidate for treatment of IBD, multiple sclerosis, Sepsis

Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Cadila) on Monday has received the regulator’s nod to initiate the phase-1 clinical trials of ZYIL1, a novel oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor candidate.

ZYIL1 is a novel oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor candidate. ZYIL1 has demonstrated promising efficacy in a number of validated pre-clinical models of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), sepsis and acute lung injury models of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The studies have demonstrated that ZYIL1 can selectively supress inflammation caused by the NLRP3 inflammasome. The candidate, ZYIL1, has an acceptable ADME profile, with high safety margin.

The company said in an announcement that NLRP3 inflammasomes are involved in the inflammation process by production and release of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18.

“This harmful inflammation within the body leads to the onset and development of various kinds of diseases, including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), auto-immune diseases, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, Gastro-intestinal diseases (inflammatory bowel disease), renal diseases and CNS diseases,” it added.

Pankaj Patel, Chairman, Cadila Healthcare, said, “We will study the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ZYIL1 in this Phase I clinical trial in healthy human volunteers. We are committed to developing these pioneering novel treatments to the clinic for the patients in need.”

Cadila Healthcare shares traded positive at ₹476.15 up by over 1 per cent from previous close on the NSE.

