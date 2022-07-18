Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Kerala

A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Kerala after a 31-year-old traveller from Dubai arrived in Kannur on Wednesday developed symptoms, and swab samples sent for testing came out positive on Monday, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George said.

Last Thursday, the country’s first case of monkeypox was confirmed in a traveller, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Sharjah. He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where his condition is reported to be stable.

The minister said the second case, admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur and kept under isolation, continues to be stable. His close contacts have been identified and put under surveillance. The disease gets transmitted only by prolonged close contact with the patient. The State Health Department had intensified checks at all international airports in Kerala following the confirmation of the first case, also the country’s first, last week.