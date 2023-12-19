This week will see high-decibel action on Indian screens with two back-to-back releases – Dunki starring Shahrukh Khan and Salaar starring Prabhas slated for release on December 21 and 22, respectively.

While Shahrukh Khan is gunning for a hat-trick of hits after setting the box office on fire with ₹1,000-cr revenue films like Pathan and Jawan, Prabhas is trying to regain his lost ground after a streak of flobs such as Radheshyam, Sahoo, and Adipurush.

The two new films, however, might face competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which continues to attract crowds all over the country. The film, which is attracting criticism from some quarters for excessive dosages of violence, is getting ‘repeat’ audience, adversely impacting the prospects of some regional language films.

The anticipation is fuelled by the technicians behind the two films. Rajkumar Hirani, whose films Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, and PK won both accolades and success at the box office, is directing Dunki.

Jointly produced by Hirani and Gauri Khan, Sharukh’s wife, Dunki has generated huge interest in India and in the diaspora markets. One trailer released by Red Chillis two weeks ago garnered 72 million views, while another teaser released yesterday by T-Series clocked 3.1 million views in just 18 hours.

Shahrukh, who’s very active on social media, is leading the promotional campaign from the front. He X’d (tweeted) today – ‘Tow’ ya ‘two’ ka ho gaya hai confusion, Par aap Dunki dekhne ki bilkul na lo tension.. Booking your tickets is all you have to do…’

It’s the same case with Salaar. Since it is the first film directed by the Kannada director Prashanth Neel after his record-breaking two KGF Chapters, there is huge interest among film patrons, particularly among the fans of Prabhas, who has emerged as a pan-India star after the two Baahubali movies.

The film’s trailer in Telugu alone received 45 million two weeks ago, while the latest teaser released by Hombale Films 20 hours ago clocked 17 million ago, reflecting the anticipation of the film.

The stupendous success of Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa (directed by Telugu director Sukumar), this year’s Jawan (directed by Tamil director Atlee), and Animal (directed by Sandip Reddy Vanga) have turned the floodlights on South directors.

