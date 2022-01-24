Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

In a tweet Pawar said, “I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions”.
Pawar informed on the tweet, “ Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes”.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and others wished him to recover fast and Pawar replied, “ I am in good health and taking all the necessary precautions as advised by my doctor”.
Pawar has been on a whirlwind tour in the State since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 and it is for the first time that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
