Sharad Pawar welcomes Ayodhya verdict

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday welcomed the supreme court’s landmark verdict that cleared way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and asked all to respect the judgement.
Pawar said the apex court’s unanimous decision will help address a “serious concern” before the country.
“The supreme court’s unanimous decision will help address a serious concern before the country. The judiciary has talked about protecting interests of all the sections of the society. It is a good thing,” Pawar told reporters here.
“I urge all the people of the country that an important, landmark judgement has been given. All sections of the society should welcome and respect it,” the NCP chief said and urged people to ensure peace and harmony.
On some BJP leaders visiting Ram temple after the verdict, Pawar said it is an individual’s right and choice whether to visit a temple or Masjid.
“There is no need to comment on it as it is not a political issue,” he added.
He also noted several political parties have respected the decision which is a “good thing.”
Pawar also said the verdict will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics and added that people may even forget the issue within two to three days.
“This may not be an important subject for the public at large,” he said.
On the delay in formation of government in Maharashtra, Pawar reiterated the BJP and Shiv Sena should form a government as they have the people’s mandate.
“They have the numbers. We are waiting to see when they will give us the opportunity to sit in the opposition as mandated by the people,” Pawar said.
Pawar also said the issue of the NCP supporting the Shiv Sena was not being discussed within his party.
No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet even though the term of the existing Legislative Assembly ends on Saturday.
Fadnavis on Friday resigned as chief minister blaming the Sena for rebuffing all attempts to form alliance government.
He had rejected the Sena’s claims that the BJP had agreed to share the chief minister’s post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in the event of both the parties coming to power again.
However, Thackeray countered Fadnavis, saying such an arrangement was agreed by BJP chief Amit Shah ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The Sena (56) and the BJP (105) together won 161 seats in recent assembly polls in the 288-member House which is way above the halfway mark.
The NCP and Congress secured 54 and 44 seats.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
Employee Stock Option Plans are usually a win-win for both the employee and the employer. But look at the tax ...
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...