Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirmed his commitment to smooth government formation in the state, dispelling speculations of a stalemate within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena faction in the alliance, stated he would support any Chief Ministerial candidate finalized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at his Thane residence, Shinde said, “I am a free-minded person. I have not stretched anything. Yesterday, I called Prime Minister Modiji to assure him that there would be no obstacles from my side in forming the government. The final decision lies with the NDA leadership, and we will fully support the chosen Chief Minister from Mahayuti.”

Shinde also revealed he had spoken with Amit Shah, reiterating his stance: “I told him to take a call, and I will accept it.” He emphasized that all Mahayuti partners, including BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), would meet Shah on Thursday to finalize the government’s formation.

When asked about public sentiment favoring his continuation as Chief Minister, Shinde acknowledged, “It is natural for people to feel that way.” However, his statement “abhi aasman baki hai (the sky is the limit)” left room for interpretation, signaling his ambitions might still influence negotiations.

Also read: Renewable Energy PPAs for 55 GW capacity yet to find takers

Amid reports suggesting Shinde’s preference to retain the Chief Minister’s post against BJP’s inclination towards Devendra Fadnavis, sources speculate he may negotiate hard before relinquishing the position. In the recent assembly elections, BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while its allies, Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP’s state president, welcomed Shinde’s statements. “We are grateful to Eknath Shinde for expressing support for the CM candidate to be decided by BJP’s leadership,” Bawankule said. He also dismissed opposition rumors of Shinde’s dissatisfaction within Mahayuti, reiterating the alliance’s unity.