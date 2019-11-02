Shiv Sena never stopped talks,will adhere to coalition dharma: Sanjay Raut

Freed from an inhuman practice
The lock jam over government formation in Maharashtra showed signs of easing with the Shiv Sena stating it will follow the coalition dharma with the BJP.
The remark is being interpreted as a thawing of the relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena, who are fighting over the position of the Chief Minister.
Shiv Sena MP and spokesman, Sanjay Raut told media persons that the Shiv Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment. In the current political situation in Maharashtra, all parties except BJP and Shiv Sena are talking to each other. But the Shiv Sena has not stopped the talks of government formation.
He pointed out that there are several issues in Maharashtra on which leaders of different political parties continue to talk to each other. Even ideologically different, PDP and BJP in Kashmir and TDP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh have good equations.
When questioned by media persons about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut said that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government. But for government formation requires the support of 145 MLAs. Whosoever has this number, Shiv Sena wished them well, he said.
He also welcomed Congress leader Hussain Dalwai's letter to Congress president, Sonia Gandhi recommending support for Shiv Sena in forming the new government.
He added that Dalwai belongs to the socialist ideology and he hails from a family of progressive Muslims. The party welcomes his stand. But, it has fought the elections in an alliance with BJP and it will adhere to the coalition dharma till the end.
However, in a significant move, the top leadership of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar held an emergency meeting in Mumbai today over the Maharashtra political situation.
Senior party leader, Ajit Pawar said that party chief Sharad Pawar has already spoken to Congress President, Sonia Gandhi and would be meeting her in New Delhi on Monday.
With agency inputs.
