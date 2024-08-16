Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Yang Liu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President, Foxconn, the manufacturer for Apple. During the discussion, CM assured Liu the state’s commitment to provide support and facilitate with competitive electronics manufacturing in the state.

“Karnataka offers a comprehensive range of advantages. From efficient logistics and reliable power supply to a skilled workforce and a resilient vendor base, our state is well-equipped to meet the needs of this dynamic industry”, he said.

CM, Liu, and DK Shivakumar

Liu was welcomed in Bengaluru on Friday by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyanka Kharge on behalf of the Karnataka government. The Foxconn chairman, as part of his visit to the city, is set to discuss the company’s extensive investment plans for Karnataka.

Among those present to welcome Liu were S. Selvakumar, Secretary of the Department of Industries, and Ekaroop Kaur, Secretary of the Department of IT/BT.

CM welcomes Liu

Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had met with the Foxconn chairman earlier in the day to discuss the future of technological innovation in India and the world. Days before, Young Liu had also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss investment plans.

The chairman also met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday in New Delhi and discussed plans to visit Hyderabad to explore investment opportunities in the city. According to reports, Liu expressed interest in investing in a proposed “fourth city” to be developed on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Foxconn is setting up its iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka. This plant with an investment size of Rs 22,000 crore is expected to generate employment for over 50,000 people. The company had acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District. The project is underway and is in the progress of securing license approvals for the project. Additionally, power and water supply specific to the project are being planned and implemented.

(with inputs from PTI)

