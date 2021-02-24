Singareni Collieries to complete 300 MW solar capacity by November

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited is on course to commission phase one of the 219 MW of solar power plants of the proposed 300 MW by April and the entire capacity by November.

Following a review meeting with Singareni Collieries Director D Satyanarayana and implementing agencies, N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, has set the November deadline for completion of the project and synchronisation with the Transco network.

He reviewed the progress and the detailed project report for the proposals for 350 MW of floating solar plant on Maneru Dam near Karimnagar.

The CMD directed BHEL representatives to implement the projects as per schedule. The Adani group is setting up 90 MW in Mandamarri, Kothagudem, and Bhupalapally which is expected to complete it by April.